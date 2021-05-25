Mennonite Church in Chatham-Kent Continues to Defy COVID-19 Restrictions

Police have laid more charges after a church in Chatham-Kent defied COVID-19 prevention measures again over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says officers investigated complaints about a gathering exceeding current pandemic restrictions at the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley on Sunday.

Police say a 43-year-old man from Wheatley was charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

It's the latest in a string of charges laid against the Old Colony Mennonite Church.

A 44-year-old man from Wheatley faces two counts of failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act after gatherings at the same church on May 9 and May 16.

On May 16, a 37-year-old man from Raleigh Township was charged in connection to a gathering at the Old Colony Mennonite Church location on Cundle Line in Charing Cross.