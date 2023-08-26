Mental health funding requested to help people impacted by explosion in Wheatley

One Wheatley resident would like the province to provide mental health funding to help those still feeling the effects of an explosion in the town two years later.

On Aug. 26, 2021, a gas explosion at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street in downtown Wheatley damaged or destroyed several buildings and injured 20 people.

Susan Fulmer was volunteering at a food bank on the day the explosion happened and since then has experienced symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"I hear sirens when there aren't any, when I do hear sirens I stop and catch my breath, I can't drive through Erie Street North," she says.

Fulmer shared her story and raised her concerns with Ontario's minister of natural resources and forestry, Graydon Smith, who announced additional funding for the recovery effort during a stop in Wheatley on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Fulmer says it's a lot to take in and everyone experiences things differently when it comes to PTSD.

"When the busy work is completed or near completion and people have a chance to catch a breath, and the grieving process begins, it will be very traumatic," she says.

Fulmer says until you have experienced PTSD yourself, you don't know what it's like.

"I understand the busyness in making things safe but we also need to make sure community members are safe,' she says. "If there's unresolved mental health trauma, that creates issues of its own sometimes. It all needs to be addressed, the whole thing."

An investigation determined the explosion was the result of gas coming up from an old well in the area. The blast came weeks after officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared two states of emergency and evacuation orders after discovering hydrogen sulphide gas leaks in that part of the town.

A monitoring well remains in place at the site of the explosion and the municipality is working to acquire 13 properties in the evacuation zone to allow for further investigation below the land to locate the exact source of the gas leak.