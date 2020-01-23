Mental Health Services Expands to Essex County

The Regional Children's Centre is expanding its services to Essex County.

The centre, operated by Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer services at the Bridge Resource Centre at 310 Sherk St. in Leamington and the Harrow Health Centre at 1480 Erie Rd. S. in Harrow.

In Leamington, the program will provide counselling for youth ages 14 to 21 who are involved in the youth justice system.

Families in Essex County, who are referred to services at the Regional Children's Centre now have the option of attending the Harrow Health Centre for counselling and therapy.

The centre helps children and youth dealing with social, emotional, developmental and/or behavioural issues.