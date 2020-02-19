Mercer St. School to be Named After Black Rights Advocate James L. Dunn

The new elementary school going up on Mercer St. will be known as James L. Dunn Public School.

After a lengthy debate Tuesday night, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board unanimously voted in favour of the Dunn name.

The African-Canadian business owner pushed to abolish segregation in Windsor's schools while also sitting as the city's first black alderman and school board trustee.

Irene Moore Davis is the President of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society and a direct descendent of Dunn.

She says having her family member honoured means a lot.

"James L. Dunn is certainly represented in many scholarly articles and books. You'll find him spoken of in black history a lot, but as a descendent of the Dunn family, of his brother specifically, I'm thrilled and I can't wait to inform all the Dunn relatives that this has actually happened."

President of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society Irene Moore Davis seen on February 18, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Moore Davis says, torn down in 2014, Dr. H. D. Taylor Public School was the final school in the city named after a member of the black community.

"I'm really excited that we finally are going to have a school named after a person of African descent again. I think that it reflects the diversity of of our community and our rich heritage especially with respect to people of African descent who have been here since the 18th century. Dunn was certainly an individual who is well worth celebrating and I'm so glad that more people will learn about him."

She says the diverse neighbourhood surrounding the school mirrors what Dunn was fighting for.

"He really fought for equal rights to education in this town. Something that, I think, a lot of Windsorites don't even know was an issue at any time. He would just be so thrilled to see that his legacy as a school board trustee and as a councillor has been honoured in this way."

A concept drawing for a new public school on Mercer St. in Windsor (Photo courtesy of the Greater Essex County District School Board)

In addition to the Dunn name, trustees were given three other options to consider — Ambassador Public School, Ensemble Public School and Heritage Public School.

The new $15.4-million school is expected to be open by January 2021.