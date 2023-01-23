Merger talks off for now between AMHA and LMHA

Talks regarding a possible merger are off, for now, between Amherstburg minor hockey and LaSalle minor hockey.

Earlier this month, the two associations announced that they were in discussions about combining.

The Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association provided an update last week, saying discussions with the Bluewater League involved the possibility of members and all of their centres applying to become 'A' base category centres.

Most centres are in favour of this pursuit, and the Bluewater League intends to pursue the opportunity further in the very near future, with the possibility of this programming as early as the 2023/2024 season.

President Marc Renaud says they've advised LaSalle no further discussions will be had until a decision is made by the league.

"They're supposed to have everybody who's interested in submitting to go to 'A' centre, that are 'AA' now, have to have it in by the end of the month. Then they're going to meet with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and basically get a decision from them hopefully in the next few weeks."

With the potentially changing landscape in the Bluewater League, Renaud says they feel it's not an ideal time to be making any significant changes because these developments, if successful, will strengthen the AMHA.

He says when the initial news of a potential merger was made public, the reaction from parents was somewhat split.

"I mean a lot of people understand the concerns we're dealing with regarding declining enrolment. The big issue is they just didn't feel they were willing to continue moving forward as long as we didn't lose Amherstburg, to a lot of them that was a deal breaker."

Renaud says if the Bluewater League decision doesn't go the way they're expecting, any attempt to resume talks with LaSalle would likely have to wait until later in the year due to OMHA deadlines.

He says everyone going down to 'A' centres would probably keep them at 15-18 kids, but in his view would only be a short-term solution over the next few years.

"Merging with LaSalle, in my view, was a long term fix. LaSalle will still struggle to find ice time, and we'll still struggle at some age groups to field teams."

Renaud says for the 2023/24 season, Amherstburg Minor hockey will be a stand alone given the developments.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi