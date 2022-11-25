Merlin man facing impaired driving charges

A 60-year-old man from Merlin is facing impaired driving charges.

Chatham-Kent Police say they responded to a scene of a suspicious vehicle at the Seventh Line West in Raleigh Township at 11:36 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a business that has experienced thefts recently.

After locating the vehicle, police believed the man was under the influence of alcohol.

The man was released and is awaiting a future court date of December 19.