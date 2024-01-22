Messy weather on the way for Windsor-Essex

Some messy weather is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says Windsor-Essex could see some snow, freezing drizzle and freezing rain in the next 24 to 36 hours.

He says a couple centimetres of snow is expected on Monday.

"Looking for a little bit of snow to begin during the day today not expecting huge amounts from that maybe a couple centimetres by the end of the day but as we get into the evening hours that snow could taper off maybe mix in with some freezing drizzle and then a second shot of precipitation moves into the area around midnight," he says. "That mixture could continue during the overnight hours into the morning hours on Tuesday before changing over to a combination of rain or snow around the noon hour on Tuesday. So again a lot of messy weather potential for the Windsor area in the next 24 to 36 hours."

Coulson says Environment Canada could issue weather warnings for the region.

"With this potential for extensive periods of freezing rain overnight into Tuesday morning, we may in fact see freezing rain warnings being issued for the Windsor area and other parts of southwestern Ontario," says Coulson. "So a good idea for folks to stay up to of the latest statements from Environment Canada.

He says the temperature will also be 'bouncing all over the place' for the Windsor area for the next couple of days.

Coulson says today's high is minus 2 but will be above zero Tuesday morning.

The daytime high on Thursday is expected to reach plus 6.