Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre Closing

Windsor Regional Hospital is closing its COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Met Campus at the end of the day Friday.

Manager of Communications Steve Erwin says the demand for testing is now below 400 a day at both the Met and Ouellette sites.

"The numbers for those seeking tests have tended to be under 400 per day since about mid-January," he says. "There's been a couple of months where we've had a steading flow still, but enough that one assessment centre should be able to handle the volume."

He tells AM800 News more than 20 staff members are now available to help with vaccinations.

"We all know that we have a need to vaccinate this community as quickly as possible as we get a significant supply in the coming weeks," he says. "We need our staff to be ready to help out with that."

He says the busiest day for testing this year was on January 11, when 631 individuals received swab tests for COVID-19.

Anyone who has a test booked at Met will be contacted to reschedule appointments at the Ouellette Assessment Centre, which will remain open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The hospital says despite the closure, it expects same-day and next-day appointments will remain available.

Erwin says the Met Campus location can be ready to re-open quickly if it's needed again.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon.