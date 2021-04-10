Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre Reopening

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus will be reopening next week.

According to the release, targeted asymptomatic testing will be available to local students and education staff Tuesday and Thursday.

Officials say the move is designed to offer testing with classes set to resume on April 19.

The testing clinic is being run by staff from Windsor Regional Hospital, Leamington's Erie Shores Healthcare and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services.

Residents with symptoms are still being directed to the Ouellette Campus Assessment Centre.

Full hours and details on how to make an appointment can be found an the hospitals website.