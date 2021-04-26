Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre to Remain Open

The Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Windsor will remain open.

Windsor Regional Hospital had reopened the centre on select days for testing in recent weeks, but says it will now remain on weekdays.

According to the release, the move is to "ensure the availability of same-day appointments" while Windsor-Essex goes through the third wave of the pandemic.

The Met Campus assessment centre will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., "until further notice."

The Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre remains open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information on how to make an appointment can be found at www.wrh.on.ca/COVID19AssessmentCentre.