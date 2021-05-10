iHeartRadio
Met COVID-19 Assessment Centre to Remain Open

AM800-news-Windsor-Regional-Hospital

The Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre will remain open for another week.

According to a release, current testing volumes are below capacity, but Windsor Regional Hospital has decided to keep the location open to ensure same-day testing can continue.

Officials say variants of the virus continue to be of concern throughout the community.

The Met Campus testing location will open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

More on how to book an appointment at both Met Campus and Ouellette Campus can be found at www.wrh.on.ca/onlinebooking.

