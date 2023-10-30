Meta launches business verification program in Canada for $36.99 per month

MENLO PARK, Calif. - Meta says it will begin testing a paid verification program for businesses on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada.

The social media giant says the program will cost enrolled businesses $36.99 per month.

Subscribers will receive a verification badge confirming their business is authentic and get access to proactive monitoring for impersonation.

Other perks of the program include access to support and help troubleshooting account issues, along with featuring subscriber companies at or near the top of search results and as a recommended verified business to follow in user feeds.

Meta began testing paid verification for businesses in New Zealand earlier this year.

LinkedIn and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have also beefed up their verification programs in recent months.