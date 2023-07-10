Metal band Megadeth to perform at Caesars Windsor this September

Metal Legends Megadeth, along with special guest Biohazard, will hit The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, September 21 at 8 p.m.

After his departure from Metallica, having co-written many songs that would appear on Metallica's first two albums, Dave Mustaine conceived a new band, Megadeth in 1983.

Over 30 years later, Megadeth reinvented themselves with the release of their 15th studio album, 2016's Dystopia, featuring the GRAMMY award-winning title track.

Their greatest hits include titles like "Symphony of Destruction," "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due," "In My Darkest Hour," and "Sweating Bullets."



Megadeth has sold tens of millions of albums and garnered 13 GRAMMY nominations.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.