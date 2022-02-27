Metal thieves caught 'red handed' by LaSalle police

A pair of would-be thieves are in hot water after being caught "red handed" by LaSalle police.

Just before 1am Thursday, police were called to an industrial property on Morton Dr. for a report of a theft of metal.

Officers spotted a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck and two suspects matching the description given to police.

The vehicle was stopped and a number of stolen metal objects were located in the bed of the truck.

As a result, a 32 and 36-year-old male have been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

The property was returned to the owner while the suspects will appear in court at a later date.

LaSalle police are thanking the quick action of the resident who called in the theft and are reminding the community to contact police immediately if you spot any suspicious activity.

