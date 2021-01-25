Methamphetamine a Growing Concern for OPP in Windsor-Essex

It's Crime Stoppers Month and Essex County OPP is looking to keep methamphetamine off the streets.

Constable Amanda Allen says the theme this January is Helping All Communities Stay Safe and meth tears communities apart. She's asking the community to be vigilant and report suspicious activity so police can try to cut the supply off at the source.

Allen says a resident living in a home who is almost always there and rarely puts out trash is one of several hints a meth lab may be in operation.

"Somebody who disappears for a week at a time because they're cooking the meth and that has to be supervised," she says. "They don't want people to know what's going on in the home and they're not looking to be good neighbours; they're just going about their business."

Allen adds people coming and going at all hours of the day is another red flag if someone is dealing out of a home.

She says cooks will also attempt to dump empty barrels used for chemicals far away from their lab.

"If you see them being dumped on the side of the road, don't just think it's probably nothing," she says. "Make note of the licence plate and the location so that we can go and make sure those chemicals get disposed of safely."

The majority of what goes into making the drug is toxic, according to Allen.

"When you look at the environmental dangers of methamphetamine labs, illegal dumping is extremely dangerous," she added.

The OPP is asking those who sell precursors used to make meth to report any unusual purchases.

As for those who are hooked on the drug, Allen says no one should be afraid to ask an officer for help.

"We realize it's a difficult task to get away from an addiction and it's a disease. Nobody plans to become a drug addict," says Allen, who adds there are no legal implications in admitting you're addicted to an illicit drug and you need support.

She says OPP are more than willing to connect those in need with the many services offered to kick an addiction.

Anyone with information about a possible meth lab or illegal dumping site is encouraged to call police or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.