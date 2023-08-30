Metro says tentative deal reached with striking grocery workers in Toronto

TORONTO - Metro Inc. says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor covering striking workers at 27 Metro grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area.

Details of the tentative deal were not immediately available.

The company says the agreement will be submitted to the employees for a ratification vote which is expected to take place shortly.

The employees went on strike on July 29 after rejecting an earlier tentative agreement that the union described as their best in decades.

During the weeks-long dispute, Metro workers began secondary picket lines at two distribution centres, preventing stores from receiving fresh products, a move for which the grocer was granted a temporary injunction.

Metro and Unifor went back to the bargaining table on Tuesday, a month after the strike began and the same day the injunction was granted.