Mets Infielder Robinson Cano Suspended

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 38-year-old Cano will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary.

The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year's pandemic-shortened season.

The commissioner's office said Wednesday that Cano tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.

He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.