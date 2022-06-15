Mettawas Beach in Kingsville not recommended for swimming

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit is reporting all nine local beaches remain open, although swimming is not recommended at Mettawas Beach In Kingsville.

Beach water quality testing has Mettawas listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the waters that may pose a risk to your health.

Officials conducted testing of the water on June 13 at Sand Point Beach, Belle River Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.