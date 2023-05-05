Mexican restaurant in Windsor looking forward to Cinco de Mayo

Today is Cinco de Mayo, a day that honours Mexican heritage which is celebrated in cities and communities across North America.

The holiday represents the resilience of the Mexican people during the invasion by the French empire back in the 19th century.

Santos Ortiz, owner of Mi Casita Restaurant & Bar in Windsor, says it's an exciting day that they look forward to every year.

"It's always an exciting time for us, we expect to be extremely busy. We're hoping to have the patio ready, we're hoping the weather is going to nice that way people can enjoy being outside as well. Usually that doesn't happen all the time around this time of year, but it looks like we might get lucky this year, so we're looking forward to that," he said.

Ortiz says they generally take reservations, but they change that rule for Cinco de Mayo.

"If we're taking reservations we would've been full about two months ago. We're still getting phone calls for reservations, but we're going to have extra seating more than usual and extra staff to be able to take care of all of our customers. We're accustomed to this every Cinco de Mayo, so we welcome anybody to come on down because it's going to be a great time."

Mi Casita has lots of authentic Mexican and Salvadorian food, which Ortiz says they'll have ready to roll starting later this morning, as well an assortment of drinks as well.

"Anybody who's ever been here knows that we make fresh lime margaritas, we have various flavours, we also have jalapeno margaritas, strawberry margaritas," he continued. "And that's generally what people go for for Cinco de Mayo, as well as fresh lime squeezed mojitos as well. So we're looking forward to that."

Mi Casita is located at 429 Wyandotte Street East, and Ortiz says they'll be opening an hour early today at 11 a.m. instead of 12 p.m.

