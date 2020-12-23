Mezzo and IBEW Team up with Downtown Mission for Christmas Luncheon

An annual Christmas luncheon will continue with the help of Windsor's Downtown Mission.

Mezzo Ristorante and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 773 will be holding their 18th annual luncheon at the mission Wednesday.

The union's Carl Lovett says the event was in danger of being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the mission has plenty of room to spread people out and assure the less fortunate get a Christmas meal in 2020.

"We can't do our regular practice of seating the less fortunate down here at Mezzo on Christmas Day, so we picked a day out that was mutually convenient at the downtown mission," he says. "We're going to prepare some food here and bring it down there. I'll be down there to help serve it along with some other people."

An undated photo of Mezzo Restaurant and Lounge on Erie St. E. at Marentette Ave. (Photo courtesy of www.facebook.com)

Lovett says the event usually feeds more than 200 people at Mezzo on Erie Street, they may need to spread things out, but they'll do their best to see that continues at the mission.

"We're limited to how many people could be in the building, so there's going to be some constraints on who we can bring and what we can bring," he says.

The luncheon is for anyone who's down on thier luck or just needs some company during the holidays, according to Lovett.

"They just don't have anybody to enjoy Christmas with, so it's always nice for them to see somebody, talk to somebody and get a hot meal; that's what it's all about," he added.

Lovett is asking anyone who attends to be patient and follow COVID-19 protocols including masks and physical distancing.

The luncheon gets underway at mission at 664 Victoria Ave. at 3 p.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.