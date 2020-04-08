Mezzo Ristorante and IBEW to Feed Hospital Workers

A union and Erie Street restaurant are looking to help frontline workers, the best way they know how — by feeding them.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) along with Mezzo Ristorante will be delivering 5,000 pre-packaged meals to hospital workers in Windsor, Leamington and Chatham-Kent.

"We tried to brainstorm and think about the next best thing we can do, we thought maybe providing meals for the hospital, we could relieve the stress of some of the people working there, not just the nurses and doctors, but also the clerical people and security people, everybody needs to eat,” says IBEW CEO Kark Lovett.

Speaking on The Dan MacDonald Show, Lovett says at first, the union was trying to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) to donate, but struggled, so then the union shifted to help out in other ways and Mezzo hopped on board.

"We will be doing traditional pasta, tomato basil for anyone who is vegetarian or has allergies, we are going to do Italian sandwich," says Mezzo owner Filip Rocca.

According to Rocca, all the food will be individually packaged to maintain safety.

The food deliveries begin this Friday and are expected to last three weeks.