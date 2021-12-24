Mezzo to host Christmas lunch for those less fortunate

Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge in Windsor will be handing out takeout meals on Christmas day for those less fortunate in the community.

The restaurant has been hosting the event for 19 years.

"Back in 2002 when we started up Mezzo I had a high school teacher ask me if I was interested in doing something on Christmas day for the less fortunate in Windsor and anyone who is really alone on that special day and I said, yeah let's do it.," says Mezzo owner Fil Rocca.

He says this year will be a little different, with the takeout format.

"We weren't sure about if we were even having indoor dining in the week due to all the things changing lately," he says. "We're going to just be setting up a line outside and handing people a box as they walk by. If they drive up they can have a meal as well so either or."

Rocca says he is a bit disappointed that there is no indoor dining for this year's event.

"It's a little sad for us not to have the indoor dining portion because what happens is a lot of people would come that are just alone on Christmas and have no one to spend Christmas with," he says. So there's a lot of companionship that goes on here at Mezzo with their lunch."

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the restaurant on Erie Street.