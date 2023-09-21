MGM Resorts computers back up after 10 days as analysts eye effects of casino cyberattacks

LAS VEGAS - MGM Resorts International says computers serving customers at its casino and hotel properties have been restored across the U.S.

That's 10 days after a cyberattack led it to shut down digital systems.

Analysts and academics say attacks reported last week by MGM and rival casino giant Caesars Entertainment exposed critical weaknesses in casino cybersecurity and cost the companies tens of millions of dollars.

MGM said Wednesday that resort services, dining, entertainment, pools and spas were operational.

It says it's taking dining and spa reservations on its website and phone app and working to restore hotel booking and loyalty reward functions.

Details about the extent of its data breach weren't immediately disclosed.

