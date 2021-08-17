MGM Resorts Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for Staff Members

(Detroit, MI) -- MGM Resorts is now requiring staff members to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The mandate includes workers at the MGM Grand Detroit and also applies to new hires.

CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle says the vaccines are the best way to protect people from the coronavirus along with several variants.

All new hires not working from home need to provide vaccine proof by August 30th, and salaried workers who aren't working from home have until October 15th.

- with files from Metro Source