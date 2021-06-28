MI Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Detroit-Area Flooding   

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Wayne County after heavy rains flooded highways and homes over the weekend.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department's Palencia Mobley says there was too much water that hit the area too quickly and the system could not keep up.

Department spokesperson Gary Brown called it a "heartbreaking situation" and said they would get back to normal as quickly as they could.

Nearly six inches of rain fell in 24 hours.