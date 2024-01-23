Michael Bolton reschedules show at Caesars Windsor following surgery

Caesars Windsor has announced that Michael Bolton is rescheduling his show set for later next month as the singer recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Bolton was scheduled to perform at the casino on Sat., Feb. 17 but the show is being rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

Bolton issues as statement that said "Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."

Michael Bolton is a multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Emmy-nominated performer who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide.

Bolton has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten and nine Number One singles. His greatest hits include "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You", "When a Man Loves a Woman", and "Said I Loved You…But I Lied."

Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the rescheduled date. Refunds must be requested for any postponed show and are to be handled through the point of purchase.

For tickets redeemed using Caesars Rewards, your tickets will also be valid for the rescheduled date.

Tickets are on sale for the new show date.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.