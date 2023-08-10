Michael Lorenzen throws a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, 14th in franchise history

PHILADELPHIA - Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer.

Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking.

The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his 124th pitch to end the game.

Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.