Michael Prue elected new Town of Amherstburg mayor

Results for the Town of Amherstburg are in for the 2022 municipal election.

Michael Prue has been declared the winner of the race for Mayor, taking 3488 votes.

Prue, who was previously a councillor for the town, defeated Frank Ceresa, John Laframbroise and Bob Rozankovic.

Prue says he was with family and supporters at a local restaurant when he received the call, after being unaware of his victory.

"No results, no results, no results. I had phone calls from people I know and I said I have no results, and then Ron called me to say 'congratulations Mr. Mayor you've won' and the whole restaurant erupted," he said.

He says the first order of business is to wait, as he won't officially take over until the end of November, but there's a few important things that he believes the next council will need to tackle.

"Obviously the economy of the town, the fiscal responsibility, I'm desperately pushing for new industry and commerce and I think we can piggyback with Stellantis and get something here. That's the kind of things I ran on."

Amherstburg Mayor Elect Michael Prue following the results (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

When asked what he's looking forward to as Mayor, Prue jokingly said getting a good night sleep before expanding more on some of his priorities.

He says he's looking forward to being at the helm as a Mayor again.

"The reason I decided to run for Mayor here was because I was hoping against hope to be able to do the same kinds of things that I accomplished before in the burrough of East York. And that was we brought in industry, we paid off the debts, we didn't raise the taxes and everything was swimming until we got amalgamated and I don't want that last one!"

In other races, Chris Gibb will take position of Deputy Mayor after securing 2766 votes.

The next council in Amherstburg will see two councillors returning as both Peter Courtney and Donald McArthur have been re-elected. Courtney grabbed 2743 votes while McArthur secured 3091.

The new council members are Diane Pouget, Linden Crain, and Molly Allaire. Pouget got 2624 votes, Crain received 3795, and Allaire received 2858.

Prue and some of his supporters at the Libro Center (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)