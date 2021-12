(Miami Gardens, FL) - Number two Michigan and number three Georgia meet at the Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal game Friday night.

Both the Wolverines and the Bulldogs ended 2021 with 12-and-1 records.

The winner will take on either number one Alabama or number four Cincinnati in the National Championship game on January 10th.

The Crimson Tide take on the Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl Friday afternoon.

