Michigan beats Alabama in Rose Bowl and advances to National Championship

(Pasadena, CA) -- Michigan is moving on to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The Wolverines took down Alabama in overtime 27-20 in the Rose Bowl from Pasadena.

Michigan trailed late in regulation, but JJ McCarthy drove the team 75 yards and connected with Roman Wilson to tie the game with just over 90 seconds left to play.

The game eventually went to overtime where Blake Corum scampered for a 17-yard touchdown to put the Wolverines ahead.

He broke Michigan's all-time record for rushing touchdowns with the score.

Michigan came up with a goal-line stand on Alabama's possession to secure the victory.

Michigan will go for its 12th national title in Houston on January 9th.

Jalen Milroe combined for 179 yards for the Crimson Tide, which ends the season 12-and-2.

— with files from MetroSource