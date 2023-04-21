iHeartRadio
Michigan committee gives $175 million for EV battery plant


LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's Senate Appropriations committee has narrowly approved giving $175 million in state funds to a factory planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion in northern Michigan. 

The factory, which is expected to cost $2.4 billion and create over 2,000 jobs, will produce cathodes and anodes, two key components in electric vehicle batteries. 

A Michigan economic development board first approved the funds in October. 

Critics are claiming Gotion's ties to the Chinese Communist Party is a national security threat. 

While Gotion Inc. is headquartered in California, its parent company, Gotion High-tech, is based in China. 

The funds approved Thursday are part of the state's effort to attract large economic projects to Michigan.

