Michigan committee gives $175 million for EV battery plant

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's Senate Appropriations committee has narrowly approved giving $175 million in state funds to a factory planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion in northern Michigan.

The factory, which is expected to cost $2.4 billion and create over 2,000 jobs, will produce cathodes and anodes, two key components in electric vehicle batteries.

A Michigan economic development board first approved the funds in October.

Critics are claiming Gotion's ties to the Chinese Communist Party is a national security threat.

While Gotion Inc. is headquartered in California, its parent company, Gotion High-tech, is based in China.

The funds approved Thursday are part of the state's effort to attract large economic projects to Michigan.