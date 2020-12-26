Michigan COVID-19 Bill to Allow Hazmat Trucks on Ambassador Bridge

Officials on both sides of the border are sounding the alarm after legislation was passed to allow hazardous materials on the Ambassador Bridge.

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse says the provision was "snuck into a COVID-19 relief bill" that passed through the senate in Michigan this week. The New Democrat sent a letter to federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for help.

He's already started a dialog with Senator Stephanie Chang, who represents Detroit in the Michigan State Senate and opposes the move.

"The danger is, as expressed by the fire departments in Windsor and other areas, is that there is no way to actually deal with a spill, leak, fire or explosion," he says. "The infrastructure isn't built for that and it's too old to have some of the modern features for dealing for this like the new Gordie Howe International Bridge will have."

Currently, hazmat trucks use the Detroit-Windsor Truck Ferry or cross the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia that has the same safety measures built into it the Gordie Howe International Bridge will have when it's finished in four years.

Masse says a hazardous material spill on the Ambassador Bridge would shut the crossing down and could have a direct impact on the surrounding area.

"When we have a clean record now of hazardous materials moving through our community and keeping them away from schools, from shopping districts, keeping them from mixing with traffic that's important for our economy, why would you want to risk all that to make a few bucks for the Ambassador Bridge," says Masse. "It doesn't make any sense."

Masse says the Ambassador Bridge Company has been attempting to push the change through for years, but has been repeatedly denied by officials on both sides of the border.

He tells AM800 News the company's ability to "slip" the provision into COVID-19 legislation shows how far its lobbying efforts extend.

"They've been able to get their way with this and now the responsible people are speaking up and fighting back because it's just an unnecessary risk that we don't need to have," he added.

Minister Garneau replied to Masse's letter on Christmas Eve saying he "shares many of the same concerns" as the transporting hazardous material across the bridge "has not been routinely allowed sin 1929."

Garneau goes on to say he has "directed Transport Canada officials to prioritize their analysis of this issue" and they met with officials with the Governor of Michigan's office on Dec. 24 to discuss the "attempt to remove the long-standing prohibition."