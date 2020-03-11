Michigan Declares State Of Emergency After First Cases of COVID-19

A state of emergency is now in place in Michigan following the first presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan's first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus late Tuesday night.

The cases involve an Oakland County woman, who has recently traveled internationally, and one Wayne County man with recent travel in the U.S.

Both patients are hospitalized, but state health officials did not have information on the severity of their illnesses. Samples from both have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.

As part of the state of emergency declaration, Governor Whitmer is calling on people to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, stop shaking hands, and limit how often they touch their face.