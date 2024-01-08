Michigan faces Washington in CFP National Championship game

(Houston, TX) -- A new college football national champion will be crowned in Houston on Monday night.

The Michigan Wolverines are set to face the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at NRG Stadium.

Michigan enters fresh off a 27-20 takedown of Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wolverines are looking to finish the season with an unblemished 15-and-0 record while claiming their first national title since 1997.

Washington comes off a thrilling 37-31 victory over Texas in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Huskies are 14-and-0 and will be aiming to complete their first undefeated season 1991, which was the last time they were national champions.

Michigan is 8-and-5 all-time over Washington dating back to 1953.

