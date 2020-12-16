Michigan Forced to Cancel Third Straight Football Game

An ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Michigan has forced the Wolverines to cancel their football game at Iowa on Saturday.

This marks the third straight game Michigan has been forced to cancel after the Wolverines didn't play Dec. 5 at home against Maryland or last week at No. 3 Ohio State.

The Michigan athletic department said in a statement the decision on the Iowa game was made after conversations among medical experts, health advisers and university administration.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said the team would be without a significant number of players because of COVID-19 and, coupled with attrition because of injuries, would not have enough players at multiple positions. He said there would be more than 50 players unavailable because of positive tests and contact tracing requirements.

