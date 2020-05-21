Michigan Moves Forward in Reopening

What the Governor calls a sense of normal will soon return to Michigan amid COVID-19.

Speaking on Thursday, Gretchen Whitmer says she is no longer requiring the delay of some nonessential medical, dental, and veterinary procedures as of next Friday.

Gatherings of 10 people or less will be allowed immediately state-wide, but physical distancing must still be observed.

The changes come as bars and restaurants will be able to open at 50 perc ent capacity in some parts of the state on Friday. That includes all of the Upper Peninsula.

