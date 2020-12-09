Michigan-Ohio State Game Cancelled

For the first time in more than a century, Michigan and Ohio State aren't going to meet on the gridiron.

Saturday's 116th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Buckeyes has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Michigan program.

The last time the two teams did not play was 1917.

The Buckeyes finish the regular-season 5-and-0, but are now one game short of the six-game minimum requirement to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State had a total of three games cancelled this year due to COVID-19. This is Michigan's second straight cancellation.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.