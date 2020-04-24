Michigan Order Extended, Allows Boating and Garden Centers

People in Michigan will be staying home until at least May 15th.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" requiring residents to stay home as much as possible and maintain physical distancing.

The new order includes a requirement for wearing face coverings when in enclosed public spaces.

Some of the more controversial restrictions of the previous order are being eased including that people may now go out on their boats and go to the golf course.

Additionally, big box stores will be allowed to open their garden centers, provided all physical distancing and safety protocols are in place.

A rare Friday session is also being held Friday by the Michigan House and Senate.

Majority Republicans plan to vote to create a joint committee to look into the state's response to COVID-19.

The Senate plans to vote on a bill repealing a law dating to 1945 that gives Governor Whitmer the authority to use emergency powers.

She has said that bill will be vetoed.

