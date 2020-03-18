Michigan Reports Additional COVID-19 Cases

Michigan is up to 65 cases of COVID-19.

12 new cases were announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with two in the city of Detroit, three in Macomb County and two in Oakland County.

There is one each in Ingham, Jackson, Leelanau, Otsego, and Wayne counties.

The breakdown by gender is 58 per cent male and 42 per cent female and more than half, at 54 per cent, are over the age of 50.

The number who are hospitalized is 25, with 32 quarantined at home and eight cases that are currently unknown.

Meawhile, Auto workers at the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles factory in Sterling Heights will not have to report to work after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.

— with files from Metro Source