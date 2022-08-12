iHeartRadio
Michigan State extends Tom Izzo

AM800-News-Tom-Izzo-Twitter

(East Lansing, MI)  --  Tom Izzo will be sticking with the Spartans for the foreseeable future.  

Michigan State has signed the men's basketball head coach to a five-year rollover contract of just over six-million dollars per year.  

The deal is subject to approval at the Michigan State Board of Trustees' meeting on September 9th, and makes Izzo the second-highest paid head coach in college basketball.  

Izzo is entering his 28th season as Michigan State's head coach.

— with files from MetroSource 

