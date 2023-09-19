Michigan State informs head football coach Mel Tucker of ouster

(East Lansing, MI) -- Michigan State University is firing Head Football Coach Mel Tucker for alleged sexual harrassment.

The university announced on Monday that it was terminating Tucker's contract for cause.

This comes after the coach was suspended earlier this month over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a prominent rape survivor and activist.

Tucker signed a ten year 95-million-dollar contract less than two years ago.

He has one week to make his case to MSU athletic director Alan Haller and interim president Teresa Woodruff that he should not be "terminated for cause."

