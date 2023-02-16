iHeartRadio
Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police


EAST LANSING, Mich. - Police say the man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered. 

The 9 mm guns, ammunition and a two-page note were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police. 

The five injured students remain in critical condition at a Lansing hospital but were showing signs of improvement. 

Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term.

