Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Police say the man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered.

The 9 mm guns, ammunition and a two-page note were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police.

The five injured students remain in critical condition at a Lansing hospital but were showing signs of improvement.

Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term.