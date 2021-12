(Atlanta, GA) - Number-10 Michigan State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat number-12 Pitt in the Peach Bowl 31-21 last night.

Payton Thorne completed 29 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Cal Haladay returned an interception 78-yards for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the game to seal the victory for MSU.

With the win, Michigan State finishes the season at 11-and-2.

