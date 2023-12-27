Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 ballot

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's Supreme Court is keeping former President Donald Trump on the state's primary election ballot.

The court said Wednesday it will not hear an appeal of a lower court's ruling from groups seeking to keep Trump from appearing on the ballot.

Wednesday's ruling follows a Dec. 19 decision by a divided Colorado Supreme Court, which said Trump is ineligible to be president after his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Michigan's high court says it is "not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court."

Trump hailed the order, calling attempts to keep him off the ballot a "pathetic gambit."