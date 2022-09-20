Mid-week cool down expected in Windsor-Essex

The warm weather will continue in Windsor-Essex until Wednesday, when a low pressure moves over Ontario followed by a fairly strong cold front which will see temperatures drop to the teens.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis says September is one of those months of transitions where we can see the warm temperatures followed by cooler ones in pretty quick succession.

He says they are also expecting a fair bit of thunderstorm activity in southern Ontario on Wednesday as well.

"After all this moves through just some lingering showers but noticeably cooler temperatures, about 10 degrees cooler. With the rest of the week we'll have temperatures in the upper teens, and minimum temperatures potentially down into the single digits, particularly keeping an eye on Thursday night," he said.

Rozinskis says it's normal at this time of year to see stronger low pressure systems move through.

"And with these stronger low pressure systems they're able to transport warm air north and cold air south far more effectively than in the summer months. In the summer months we don't usually see these systems develop and these sharper temperature changes. Normal temperatures for this time of year actually fall between what we're seeing early this week versus later this week."

Heading into next week, he says we'll see a gradual rise back to the low 20s.

"Slowly climbing back up over the course of the later part of the week and the weekend," he continued. "I don't see them climbing up into the upper 20s at least for the early part of next week, but certainly keep an eye on the forecast because this will always change as the situation becomes more clear."

Rozinskis says this is the time of year where it's always good to have a hoodie handy, as we could see swings in the temperature more frequently.