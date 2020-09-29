Mighty Heart Captures Prince of Wales Stakes

Mighty Heart passed Clayton in deep stretch to capture the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Tuesday.

Mighty Heart, the 6/5 favourite, stood third coming off the final turn behind Clayton and Dotted Line before coming on to win the 1 3/16-mile dirt race in 1:55.2 before no spectators at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Mighty Heart, the Queen's Plate winner, can contest for the OLG Canadian Triple Crown in the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes, slated for Oct. 24 at Woodbine Racetrack.

Clayton finished second in the nine-horse field with Dotted Line third.

with files from Canadian Press