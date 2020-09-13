Mighty Heart Wins Queen's Plate

Mighty Heart, a 13-to-1 longshot with one eye, has won the Queen's Plate at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack.

The race was originally scheduled for June 27th but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

There were no fans in the stands at Woodbine Racetrack.

Mighty Heart, who earned trainer Josie Carroll a third Plate win, captured the 1 1/4-mile opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Woodbine's Tapeta course.

Mighty Heart, a 13-1 longshot with just one eye, topped the 14-horse field in 1:37.50.

Belichick, also trained by Carroll, was second with Clayton, the 3-1 second pick, taking third.

with files from (The Canadian Press)