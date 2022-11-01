Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

HOUSTON - A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley.

Kirsnick Khari Ball was known as Takeoff and part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

He was 28. Houston police say officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling.

No arrests have been announced.

Police say security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but didn't see who did it. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo released their debut as a duo "Only Built for Infinity Links."