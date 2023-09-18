Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players' photos

Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job following revelations that he asked players to show him photos on their phones.

The team announced Babcock's abrupt departure Sunday in the aftermath of an investigation by the NHL Players' Association into his conduct.

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast Tuesday that Babcock was asking players to show him photos and projecting them for others to see in an invasion of privacy.

Babcock and captain Boone Jenner said it was just a way of the new coach getting to know players.

Still, Babcock said continuing as the Blue Jackets coach was "going to be too much of a distraction."

Pascal Vincent has been named his replacement.

