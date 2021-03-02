Mild, Spring-Like Temperatures Expected to Stick Around in Windsor-Essex

We've been seeing beautiful weather accompanied by above seasonal temperatures and the latest long-term forecast shows there's more on the way.

That's according to Weather Network meteorologist Brad Rousseau, who says there may be the odd winter flashback, but for the most part spring is here to stay.

Rousseau told AM800's The Afternoon News that some cooler temperatures are expected this weekend.

"It looks like, as you would expect with spring, a lot of ups and downs. Obviously better than what we had in February," he says. "This weekend, we still have to work through some cooler temperatures at or maybe just a little bit below seasonal, but as you get into the mid-month we expect to see some of those temperatures climb into more spring-like values."

Rousseau says we might see small amounts of snow still, but nothing significant.

"March and April aren't free of snow. So are we free of snow? I can't say yes 100 per cent. Especially as we head into the later part of the month in through April, we still get that risk of some cooler temperatures coming in. Snow is still a possibility, but certainly not expecting any big winter storms in the next little bit," he says.

Rousseau says we may see more rain than usual mid-spring.

"Through the mid-portion of the spring we still get a period of cooler than normal temperatures and, also, we do expect to see the precipitation amounts to be near to maybe just a bit above normal and we can attribute that to the milder oceans temperatures in the gulf," he adds.

Rousseau also cautions, we should still brace for a short period of colder weather in mid-spring before more consistent warmth sets in.

With files from Patty Handysides